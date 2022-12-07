The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: What’s the minimum years of service to be vested for a federal employee in regards to retirement pension and lifetime health insurance ?

Reg’s Response: To be vested in the retirement system, you need to have 5 years of full-time service or the equivalent number of months of part-time service. The same is true of Federal Employees Health Benefits coverage.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.