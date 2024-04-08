“I retired from the military with 21 years and nine months of service. I have 16 years of government service and accrue leave at eight hours per pay period.

If I pay the deposit to buy back my military time, will that also alter my SCD-Leave and change my current leave balance?

I understand the purpose of a deposit is to have it used in determining length of service in retirement and is used in the computation of annuities.”

Reg’s response:

First, if you make a deposit to get credit for your active duty service, it will increase your length of civilian service and be used in the computation of your annuity when you retire. However, it will have no effect on your annual leave balance.

Second, you will have to waive your military retired pay when you retire from your civilian job. Doing so will have no effect on any other military benefits to which you are entitled.

