“I am a federal firefighter with 21 years of service. I was a Navy civilian and left to transfer as an Army civilian firefighter. I recently came back to the Navy as a firefighter and noticed that they have me classified as FERS-FRAE ‘MF.’

I didn’t think this was correct since my whole career, I’ve been FERS ‘M.’ I also have not had a break in service since 2006. Can you confirm that this is incorrect on their part?”

Reg’s response:

Because you were first hired as a firefighter between 1984 and 2012, you were classified as M. Because you returned after that period, your agency classified you as MF.

As an M, you would have had 1.3% deducted from you basic pay to cover your contribution to the retirement system. As a MF, it is now 4.9%.

You’ll have to check with your agency’s personnel office to find out if they have made the correct determination.

