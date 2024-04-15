The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times Reader asks:

“I retired under FERS in August 2018. I turned 62 in December 2023. I did not receive the cost-of-living adjustment in my January 2024 check. Should I be receiving the COLA as of January? Or do I have to wait until January 2025?”

Reg’s response:

Because you didn’t reach age 62 before Dec. 1, you’ll receive your first COLA in your January 2025 annuity payment.

If you had reached age 62 before Dec. 1, you would have received 1/12th of the COLA for each month you were on the annuity roll.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.