“If I am maxed out in steps for my grade level (ex. GS11/10), do I still receive the yearly, across-the-board GS and locality increases given in January?”

Reg’s response:

Absolutely!

The fact that you are at the highest step of your grade will have no affect on your entitlement to any across-the-board GS and locality increases.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.