“I work for the federal government and wanted to know if my Social Security will decrease since I am going to get a pension?”

No, it won’t decrease. That’s because you are a FERS employee.

When you retire you’ll be entitled to both your annuity and a Social Security benefit. If you retire before age 62, you’ll receive a special retirement supplement to your annuity that equals the amount of Social Security benefit you earned while a FERS employee. Then at age 62 you’ll begin receiving a regular Social Security benefit along with your annuity.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.