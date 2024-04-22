The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have FEHB coverage in retirement. Why should I buy Medicare Part B (monthly premium is over $500 per month)! If Part B premiums are going to be means-tested and -based, it’s very expensive.”

Reg’s response:

The decision about whether to pay for Medicare Option B is up to you.

Because coverage under the FEHB program plus Medicare Part B (for they’ve already paid) satisfies most medical needs, only a small percentage of retirees elect to be covered by Part B.

Those that do usually fall into two broad categories: 1) those who have medical conditions where the cost of coverage will be offset by the benefits; and 2) those who are concerned that they may need that coverage in the future.

