“If I’m drawing a civil service pension and have enough hours to be eligible for Social Security, at full Social Security retirement age, can I draw off my wife’s Social Security retirement check since she draws more than what I will?

Unfortunately, you’ll be subject to the government pension offset provision of law.

The GPO will reduce the amount of your Social Security spousal benefit by two thirds of your CSRS annuity.

For example, if you get a monthly CSRS annuity of $1,200, two-thirds of that, or $800, will be used to offset your Social Security spousal benefit.

To learn more about the GPO and how it will affect you, go to sa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10007.pdf

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.