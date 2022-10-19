WASHINGTON ―Palantir Technologies said it made four additions to the software company’s Federal Advisory Board, including Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Trump administration.

After serving as an Army Colonel, Birx led some of the most high-profile programs at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was also coordinator of U.S. Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS. She became a controversial figure during her time at the White House and has criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic since leaving her post.

In addition to Birx, the new members of the advisory panel are:

— Retired Army General Gustave F. Perna, who served as chief operating officer of the federal COVID-19 response for vaccine and therapeutics.

— Greg Simon, former executive director of the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force and the Biden Cancer Initiative, and Co- Founder of the Melanoma Research Alliance.

— Former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

The additions bring expert perspectives to the board on issues including public health infrastructure, managing the challenges associated with supply chain and logistics, and supporting national security missions, the Denver-based company said in a statement.

Palantir said it created the Federal Advisory Board this year to add expertise to its government operations.

“Our work with the United States government, including its defense and intelligence agencies as well as the public health sector, remains at the center of our company,” said Alexander C. Karp, co-founder and CEO Palantir, in the statement. “We are honored to partner with the newest members of our advisory board, whose work has shaped national policy on the most pressing challenges that we collectively face.”

Palantir’s partnerships with the U.S Government have generated an increase in demand for the company’s operating system across federal agencies, it said.

“Adding these experienced leaders to the advisory board helps Palantir gain additional perspectives and insight on how we can leverage best in class commercial software to improve outcomes for our customers and our country,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG.