State Department awards IT contract to help combat narcotics

The State Department awarded General Dynamics Information Technology an estimated $350 million contract for IT services, the company announced May 7.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract will provide IT services to the Western Hemisphere Program of the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The contract has a base period of one year, with four one-year options.

Under the contract, GDIT will provide services to “enhance” the bureau’s counternarcotics and anti-crime capabilities, increase the department’s ability to deploy new technologies, improve information sharing across different regions and partners, and expand law enforcement capabilities across foreign governments.

“GDIT’s work with the INL will deliver new technical capabilities to counter-narcotics trafficking, money laundering and other transnational criminal activities,” said Paul Nedzbala, senior vice president for GDIT’s Federal Civilian Division. “Our solution will directly support INL’s critical mission to minimize the impact of international crime and illegal drugs, protecting both U.S. citizens at home and our partners abroad.”

According to USAspending.gov, the State Department has spent about $550 million on services from General Dynamics in the last 12 months. In June last year, GDIT won a $2 billion contract to continue to manage the department’s global technical security supply chain. That contract was awarded by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.