Accenture Federal Services said it won a five-year $628 million recompete contract award from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate Healthcare.gov, a federal online exchange for insurance plans.

The number of new enrollees who signed up for insurance on HealthCare.Gov grew by roughly 40% in 2022.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, supplies 30 of the largest federal organizations with IT services for defense, civilian and health agencies. In 2014, it became the prime contractor managing the Federally-Facilitated Exchange that powers Healthcare.gov, the government’s digital health care marketplace that was born out of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“We’re proud of our exceptional track record on this program, having now supported the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through nine successful open enrollment periods,” said Joan Horenstein, managing director in Accenture Federal Services, in the March 2 announcement.

HealthCare.gov and equivalent state marketplaces are the only sources for guaranteed comprehensive, ACA-compliant coverage.

The Federally Facilitated Exchange operating behind the public-facing enrollment website integrates with state systems, interfaces with the IRS for tax subsidies and works with insurance companies for enrollment and payment.

When the website first came out in 2013, it was fraught with problems including crashes, incorrect data and unavailable features, a report from Harvard University said. The initial budget of $93.7 million ballooned to an ultimate cost of $1.7 billion.

In 2014, Accenture Federal Services was brought on to help work out kinks.

Last month, Accenture Federal Services said it won a contract for a position on a 10-year, $900 million U.S. Air Force digital engineering project focusing on it Base Defense System.

