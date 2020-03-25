GSA awards $17 million task order

The General Services Administration awarded a $17 million task order to Accenture Federal Services and Incentive Technology Group to help the Federal Acquisition Service modernize its legacy IT systems and business processes.

According to a news release from Accenture, the task order is one of the first issued under the GSA’s CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation Blanket Purchase Agreement, a contract vehicle for the agency to procure IT services.

Under the five-year contract, Accenture and ITG will provide agile development services and user-centered design to help the Federal Acquisition Service consolidate legacy websites into a “new, improved digital solution.”

"GSA is known for deploying technology to drive continuous innovation,” said Barrett Witkin, managing director at Accenture Federal Services. “We’re excited to offer GSA access to Accenture’s commercial-sector capabilities tailored for the federal government, including artificial-intelligence-powered IT operations, cloud migration factories, and analytics-based procurement tools and insights.”