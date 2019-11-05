The General Services Administration awarded its blanket purchase agreements for second-generation IT (2GIT) Nov. 5 to 75 companies — including 56 small businesses — capping off a two-year collaboration between the Air Force and GSA to develop the contract vehicle.

The award, estimated by GSA to be worth $5.5 billion over five years, will provide agencies access to preapproved companies with accompanying supply chain risk assurances. It also includes on-site and virtual customer support and training.

“The 2GIT program is a great example of how GSA is developing IT solutions that help the federal government meet its mission-critical needs,'' said Bill Zielinski, GSA assistant commissioner of information technology category. “2GIT also demonstrates GSA’s commitment to working in true partnership with our customer agencies to help them navigate complex acquisition and IT modernization challenges with solutions that will evolve to deliver on government’s current and future needs.”

The award is replacing Network-Centric Solutions-2 contracts that are expiring this year and looks to streamline the process for purchasing IT services and products through GSA advantage.

The BPA will be available to all federal agencies, as well as state, local and tribal governments.

“The 2GIT BPAs support agencies in meeting current procurement policies and incorporate best practices such as the collection of prices paid-data, the ability to track savings, and reduction in costs and administrative burden,” GSA wrote in a news release.