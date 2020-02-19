Can access to results from federal research projects be improved?

The White House Office of Science and Technology wants industry’s input on how it can improve public access to peer-reviewed, scholarly work completed with federal funds.

The Feb. 19 request for information published in the Federal Register is another data effort by the White House OSTP, this time asking specifically for comments on public access for scholarly publications, unclassified data and code.

The White House wants stakeholder input on the following questions:

What current barriers exist to effectively communicating research results and how might communication evolve to improve? What can federal agencies do to more quickly release research results and how can it do it in a more accessible way? How would American leadership and competitiveness in science benefit from faster access?

In the last two years, the White House OSTP held over 100 meetings with stakeholders on the topics of “open science, current policy on public access to the results of federally funded research, the evolution of scholarly communications, and access to data and code associated with published results,” according to the RFI.

“This RFI aims to expand on these consultations and provide all interested individuals and organizations with the opportunity to provide recommendations on approaches for ensuring broad public access to the peer-reviewed scholarly publications, data and code that result from federally funded scientific research,” OSTP official wrote.

Responses are due March 16.

This is yet another step that White House OSTP is taking to improve its data outcomes resulting from federally funded research. Last month, the office released an RFI requesting input on how it could improve how it stores and shared data that resulted from such projects.