Social Security Administration awards $253 million task order

The Social Security Administration has awarded a $253 million telecommunications task order to MelTel, according to a March 19 news release from the telecom company.

The task order is part of SSA’s Grand SLLAM contract vehicle, which procures local, long distance and access management telecommunications services.

According to the release from MelTel, the company will provide consolidated and centralized voice and IP-based services, toll-free services, audio conferencing, and other “ancillary” support services.

“The U.S. Social Security Administration is an early adopter of new technologies to improve the customer experience,” said Diana Gowen, general manager and senior vice president of its federal program. “Grand SLLAM was a best value award and MetTel delivered the highest rated proposal — best technical due to MetTel’s innovation and approach to transitioning services, as well as excellent past performance."

MelTel has won several telecom contracts in the last 18 months, including with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Navy and the Marine Corps.

“We look forward to being a part of SSA’s digital transformation and increasing its capacity to serve its constituents, improving the customer experience and reducing costs in the process,” Gowen said.