Justice Department awards $210 million artificial intelligence contract

The Department of Justice awarded a $210 million contract to artificial intelligence company Veritone, the firm announced May 12.

Under the two-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, Veritone will provide audio and video transcription services as well as translation services to the department and its 94 U.S. attorneys offices across the country.

According to Veritone, the service will reduce the time associated with discovery processes and lower costs.

“We appreciate being selected as the provider of AI-based transcription and translation services for the DOJ to assist their agencies with audio and video based discovery, securely and at scale,” said Jon Gacek, head of government, legal and compliance at Veritone. “In our pursuit to help transform government operations through AI-enabled solutions that provide actionable intelligence and tools that save cost, resources and time, this contract represents a major milestone and opportunity for Veritone.”

Veritone’s platform, called aiWARE Government, was approved for use in the federal government by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, in March 2019. Its authorization was sponsored by the DOJ.

This is Veritone’s first major federal government contract, a company spokesperson confirmed. It previously provided services to the federal government as a subcontractor, including work at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Army.

Veritone is looking to expand its footprint in federal contracting. On a May 11 earnings call, Veritone’s president and co-founder Ryan Steelberg said the company is “very optimistic” about its federal business. Its platform is currently used by the Air Force as part of the service’s AFWERX program, a rapid acquisition initiative.

“We’re starting to see a lot of those deals start to come in and actually close,” Steelberg said. “So, we are very optimistic about the pipeline for [government, legal and compliance], both from I’ll say more legal-centric initiatives with the DOJ, but also with [the Department of Defense] and other related opportunities within the government.”