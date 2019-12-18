Feds get a surprise day off before Christmas

Federal employees will get an additional vacation day during the holiday season, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order Dec. 17 giving the government workforce an official day off on Christmas Eve.

The move to grant an extra day off work at Christmas is unusual. Although Trump granted that same day off last year, Christmas Day fell on a Tuesday, and it is common practice for presidents to simply grant employees a four-day weekend, rather than making them come in on just Monday.

President Obama twice gave federal employees a half-day on Thursday, when the Christmas holiday fell on a Friday and once gave employees the Friday after Christmas off of work, but there is no requirement that the President grant any additional time off beyond Christmas Day.

Some feds may still be asked to work Tuesday, if their agency heads determine that their job is essential for national security, defense or other public need.