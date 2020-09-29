Public service agency rebrands itself under a familiar name

The Corporation for National and Community Service, an independent government agency that manages several programs to encourage volunteer work and service among the American public, has rebranded itself under the moniker of one of its most popular programs, AmeriCorps.

The agency announced Sept. 29 that the name change, along with website and logo rebranding efforts, is intended to raise awareness about service opportunities in the U.S. by bringing the agency’s many service programs under a single, recognizable banner.

For example, the Senior Corps program, which caters to volunteers 55 and older, will now operate under the AmeriCorps Seniors name.

“When called upon, Americans have always been there to help. Today is no different, and this spirit of service is needed now more than ever,” said Barbara Stewart, CEO of AmeriCorps, in a news release.

“That’s why we’re redoubling our efforts to be sure all Americans know about their opportunities to serve through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors. We’re committed to strengthening the role of service and volunteering in our country for the next century, building on a long history of national service.”

The agency, which was created by the National and Community Service Trust Act of 1993, will still be legally referred to as the Corporation for National and Community Service, but will operate and distribute materials to volunteers under the AmeriCorps brand.

“Through our new brand identities as AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, we will begin to tell a simpler and more unified story of service. We will use a new logo that builds on our proud legacy but points to the future with a simpler and more modern look. And we will be launching a public awareness campaign to engage more Americans in meeting current and future challenges through service,” said Stewart in a message to employees.