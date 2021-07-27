Biden to require all feds to get COVID vaccine

Those federal employees that haven’t already received the COVID-19 vaccine may have to do so in the near future, as the White House plans to announce a governmentwide requirement Thursday, as cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant of the disease continue to rise.

Biden hinted at the announcement in a speech before federal intelligence employees Tuesday, saying that an executive mandate was “under consideration.”

That consideration has been moved to a planned requirement, the Washington Post and CNN reported.

“We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated. They are sowing enormous confusion, and the more we learn about this virus and the Delta variation, the more we have to be worried, concerned,” Biden said in his Tuesday remarks.

“And the only one thing we know for sure is if those other 100 million people got vaccinated we’d be in a very different world.”

Medical employees working at the Department of Veterans Affairs have already been instructed to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs, and Biden’s mandate would spread that requirement to all other agencies and job classifications.

Employers in both the public and private sector are not legally prohibited from requiring their employees to get the COVID vaccine in order to be physically present at the office, according to the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. That requirement cannot, however, infringe on a person with a disability or sincerely held religious belief that does not get the vaccine, unless doing so would cause undue hardship for the employer.

Thursday’s announcement is likely to provide further detail, but protected employees under the Americans with Disabilities Act include pregnant workers or people with immune compromise that cannot get vaccinated.

× Need a daily brief? We've got you covered. Sign up to get the top federal headlines each morning. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Daily Brief.

Federal health insurance providers have already moved to encourage feds to get vaccinated, with the largest two offering monetary incentives for those that can produce proof of vaccination.

As the largest employer in the world, the federal government’s requirement for federal employees to get vaccinated would represent a major push forward for vaccination mandates across the U.S.