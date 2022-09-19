More than half of government employees say that they are burned out from their jobs, notably higher than their private sector counterparts, and a third are getting ready to leave their posts, according to a survey

The burnout levels are higher among women, Millennials and lower income government workers, according to a workforce survey for Eagle Hill Consulting.

When it comes to the cause of burnout, government employees cited workload, a lack of communication and support from managers, staffing shortages, the challenge of juggling personal and professional lives and time pressures. More than two-thirds of government workers say that a four-day work week and increased flexibility would alleviate stress.

“Given the immense demand for government services, it is prudent for public sector employers to constantly assess the state of their workforce,” said Melissa Jezior, president of Eagle Hill, in a statement. “Public employers need workers who can deliver on the agency mission, and they need employees who will stay on the job. When government employees are exhausted and stressed, or feel like they can’t perform at their best they may start looking elsewhere for employment.”

When asked how staff shortages are impacting their workload, 82% of workers at all levels of government said it’s covering the workload for unfilled positions, 45% said it’s helping others learn their job, 35% said it’s training new hires and 23% said it’s recruiting.

In addition to a reduced workweek, other solutions offered by survey respondents include decreasing workloads, more working from home, better health and wellness benefits, reducing administrative burdens, offering more on-site amenities and providing workers with the ability to relocate or work from multiple locations.

The research also signals that the so-called Great Resignation may linger, as more than one-third of the government workforce plans to leave their job in the next 12 months. The planned departure rates are even higher for Millennials and lower income workers.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business based in Washington, D.C., that provides management consulting services.

The 2022 Eagle Hill Consulting Workforce Burnout Survey included 1,003 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S., including 739 federal, state, and local government workers. Respondents were polled Aug. 11-16 by Ipsos.