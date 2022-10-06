Susan Evans, former director of of the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s Office of Industry and State Outreach, joined GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice, the law firm said.

Serving as an alcohol beverage consultant in the Washington, D.C., office, Evans will utilize experience working within federal agencies to help provide GrayRobinson clients insight, the firm said. She will focus on matters involving federal alcohol labeling, licensing, trade practice and compliance.

Evans began her federal career with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, transitioning from working in the field to ATF’s headquarters in Washington as director of the alcohol labeling office. Upon creation of TTB in 2003, she was appointed the first assistant administrator of headquarters operations, overseeing the Alcohol Labeling and Formulation Division, the Scientific Services Division, the Regulations and Rulings Division and and International Affairs Division. Later she became TTB’s first executive liaison for industry and state matters.

The former executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles, is also joining the firm. As director of TABC, Nettles led the consolidation of license and permit types, helped develop standards that simplified the process for malt beverage manufacturers to enter the industry, and implemented policies designed to improve transparency and ensure stakeholder participation, GrayRobinson said.

“We are pleased to announce Susan Evans and General Bentley Nettles have joined forces with our National Alcohol Beverage Practice to address the regulatory needs for our clients,” said GrayRobinson Regulated Products Section Chair Richard Blau. “Both Sue and General Nettles have an impressive background and extensive relationships and are highly regarded in this esoteric area of law.”