Question: I am a federal Civil Service Retirement System retiree. I turn 65 next March. I have recently surpassed 40 social security credits by working part time in the private sector over the last few years. I retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2009 at age 51. I have not signed up for social security benefits of any kind yet.

I plan to sign up for Medicare, Part A only when I turn 65, but not Part B, because I already have excellent health insurance in retirement.

Will I be able to receive any spousal social security benefits when I turn 65? Will I be able to receive any social security benefits off my own earnings when I turn 65? Can I receive both spousal social security benefits and collect social security benefits off my own social security earnings at the same time when I turn 65, or do I have to elect one or the other?

Reg’s Response: Because you are receiving an annuity from CSRS - a retirement system where you didn’t have Social Security deductions taken from your pay - you will be subject to the Government Pension Offset provision of law.

The offset will reduce the amount of both your earned Social Security and your spousal Social Security benefit by two-thirds of the amount of your CSRS annuity. For more information about the GPO and how it will affect you, go to www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10007.pdf



