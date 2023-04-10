Updated 6:13 p.m EST: The USAJobs.gov site is back up and running.

USAJobs, the federal government’s primary job board, has been down most of Monday, leaving some aspiring feds and onboarding employees unable to apply to openings or check the status of their applications.

Jobs expiring on April 10 may have deadlines extended because of the outage, according to the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the site. USAJobs began experiencing the issues on Monday and was taken offline around 7:30 a.m. ET.

“Our technical team is actively addressing these issues and anticipates USAJOBS will be back online by 8:00 PM ET on April 10,” OPM said in a statement. “We recommend agencies extend jobs that close on April 10 to ensure applicants can complete applications.

The office told Federal Times that it is addressing the issue.

With regard to jobs that might have closed during the outage, OPM is recommending agencies extend those deadlines to ensure applicants have time to revisit and submit applications.

Federal Times previously reported Monday morning that the website was displaying an error message to those who tried to access it from desktops or mobile phones, indicating it was down.

OPM did not immediately provide any further details for the cause of the outage.

Emotions on social media were mixed between frustration, grim humor and impatience.

