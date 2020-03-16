D.C.-area feds told to telework or emergency leave

As the latest in a series of escalating responses to the threat of coronavirus, the Offices of Management and Budget and Personnel Management determined March 15 that the community spread of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., and its surrounding areas was of enough concern to push agency leadership to grant telework to all employees that are eligible and to expand that eligibility as much as possible.

OMB already pushed agencies to send employees determined to be at a higher risk from coronavirus home via telework or emergency leave, but the new guidance expands that coverage to non-at-risk employees.

“If employees are not eligible for telework, agency heads have the discretion to offer weather and safety leave, or the agency’s equivalent, including for employees who may not have been considered ‘at higher risk under OMB M-20-13. Furthermore, agency heads should develop an operational plan that maximizes resources and functional areas to most safely and efficiently deliver these mission-critical functions and other government services (including but not limited to staggered work schedules and other operational mitigation measures),” the memo states.

OPM moved its status for Washington, D.C.-based federal offices from “open” to “alert,” which means that offices are still open, but with maximum telework flexibilities to all current telework eligible employees, pursuant to the direction from agency heads.

Some federal agencies have already sent many of their employees home due to an increased risk or threat of exposure from a COVID-19 tested employee.

But the OPM status only applies to agencies in the Washington Metro area, meaning that only about 15 percent of the total federal workforce is likely to be covered by such requirements. Telework and emergency leave determinations are made by agency and department leadership in other parts of the country.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information is released.