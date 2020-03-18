Trump nominates new budget director

President Donald Trump announced March 18 that he will nominate Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought to serve as the office’s permanent director.

Vought has served as acting director since January 2019, after then-Director Mick Mulvaney left to be White House chief of staff.

Before joining OMB, Vought spent nearly two decades working on Capitol Hill and in other public policy organizations, according to the announcement from the White House.

He also previously served as the policy director for the House Republican Conference, as well as the executive director of the Republican Study Committee.