McGettigan to once again take up temporary personnel leadership

The Office of Personnel Management will be temporarily helmed by 30-year agency veteran Kathleen McGettigan, the Biden administration announced Jan. 20.

McGettigan served as the acting director of the agency for the first year of the Trump administration, while President Donald Trump’s official pick for the post was going through the Senate approval process.

When not the acting director of the agency, McGettigan works as the chief management officer of OPM.

According to the OPM website, McGettigan was one of only five senior officials remaining in the Office of the Director after the transition.

Her appointment to acting director came as part of a series of acting leadership announcements from the White House:

Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kevin Shea

Department of Commerce, Wynn Coggins

Department of Defense, David Norquist

Department of Education, Phil Rosenfelt

Department of Energy, David Huizenga

Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran

Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske

Department of Housing and Urban Development, Matt Ammonn

Department of Interior, Scott de la Vega

Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson

Department of Labor, Al Stewart

Department of State, Dan Smith

Department of Transportation, Lana Hurdle

Department of Treasury, Andy Baukol

Department of Veterans Affairs, Dat Tran

Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao

Environmental Protection Agency, Jane Nishida

General Services Administration, Katy Kale

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk

National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers

National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson

Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather

Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle

Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan

Peace Corps, Carol Spahn

Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello

Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul

U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kelu Chao

U.S. Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Maria Pagan

“These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda. Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again,” said President Joe Biden in a statement.

“I am thankful for their willingness to step-up to lead during these difficult times and help us make sure the government continues to operate and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring trust in the federal government and building our nation back better.”

Biden has not yet announced who he intends to lead OPM permanently.

The appointment of temporary leadership was made the same day that Biden signed a slew of executive orders impacting government policy and the federal workforce.