OPM announces special Combined Federal Campaign giving period

The Office of Personnel Management has reopened its annual federal giving program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement dated April 22, acting OPM Director Michael Rigas said that web portal for donating via a special Combined Federal Campaign would be open until June 30, 2020, to allow federal employees to donate to nonprofits that might be struggling to maintain operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Officials from several Federal departments and agencies recently contacted OPM and the Office of Combined Federal Campaign (OCFC), asking how to do even more to help victims affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rigas wrote. “These officials recognize non-profit that health and human welfare organizations providing critical services during this national emergency are struggling with reduced resources.”

All participating nonprofits from 2019 are eligible for CFC donations.

According to the announcement, gifts from federal employees will go entirely to the nonprofit and won’t be subject to distribution fees. The announcement also said that employees who didn’t pledge through payroll deductions last fall can make a payroll-funded donation through CFC.

Existing donors who pledged through payroll deductions can make additional donations electronically, but 2019 payroll pledges can’t be increased.

“Through this special CFC COVID-19 special solicitation, you can join OPM in encouraging Federal, postal, military personnel, and retirees to provide emergency assistance that will contribute toward the ability of charities to help the people that rely upon them in our communities, our nation, and the world,” Rigas wrote. “Implementing an almost 100 percent electronic campaign will leverage the current telework environment, and will minimize costs, paperwork, and other infrastructure needs.”

Last year, current and retired federal employees contributed more than $83.3 million to causes from the local to international level. Those dollars are “already providing critical support to victims of COVID-19 during this difficult time," Rigas wrote.

Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will be the face of the special campaign.