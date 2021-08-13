Third federal insurer introduces vaccine incentive program

Federal employees on the Kaiser Permanente health insurance plan have the opportunity to receive a $50 incentive for proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the insurer announced Aug. 12.

“Fighting COVID-19 has been a top priority at Kaiser Permanente since the start of the pandemic and vaccines are our most powerful tool to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” said Michelle Showalter, vice president of the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program and Military Health Business Development.

“This new incentive for federal employees is not only intended to increase vaccination rates, but also to protect and support our nation’s federal workforce and its families during this challenging time,” the executive added.

Beginning Aug. 15, feds who sign up for the program will receive the $50 on a Kaiser Permanente health payment card, which can be used to pay for medical expenses such as co-pays, dental treatment, vision prescriptions and other medical costs.

Kaiser Permanente is the third federal health insurer to introduce a vaccine incentive program, and this announcement comes two weeks after President Joe Biden laid out requirements for feds to attest to their vaccination status or face workplace restrictions.