The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan as of Dec. 1, 2023. I sent the necessary forms to suspend my BCBS plan on Nov 21, 2023, but $480 a month is still being taken out of my retirement pay.

I have called several times and emailed several times. The response is always the same: ‘Don’t worry, you will be reimbursed.’

Is it normal to take this long to process a suspension ? If so, I’ll just have to be patient. If not, do you have any idea what my next move should be?”

Reg’s response:

Since BC/BS is already aware of your decision to suspend your coverage and told you that you’ll be reimbursed, there’s nothing you need to do. You’ll just have to be patient.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.