Maybe it’s the holiday cheer talking, but selecting your health benefits for the year ahead should as easy as pie. And if it’s not, this guide is here to help.

For federal employees and their families, the four-week period of open season coinciding with the holidays is the sole opportunity to modify, change or drop health insurance for the year ahead. More than 150 plan options are available for 2024 that offer different levels of coverage for basic preventatives and specific treatments — a reminder that while such a large marketplace might be overwhelming, it also offers a fair amount of choice.

And as any wise holiday gift giver will say, shopping with a well-curated list helps avoid flashy distractions and ensures nothing is missing. And for procrastinators, well, let’s talk turkey: a checklist is all the more important.

So don’t let the Dec. 11 deadline pass you by. Benefits experts told Federal Times that even if you’re satisfied with your current plan, it most likely will change going for next year.

So whether you recently experienced a qualifying life event, you just onboarded with the federal government or you’re just checking up on your coverage, this checklist will guide you through the steps of open enrollment.

Step 1: Check your premium changes

DO remind yourself that just because the average premium increase is 7.7%, your individual premium might have gone up more or less — or not at all. Consider: of the more than 150 plan options available in 2024, eight had no change in their premiums. On the other hand, 47 plans increased more than the average.

Further reading: FEHB brochures have ballooned in size over the years. In 1990, the average national plan had a brochure 29 pages in length; ten years later the average grew to 77 pages, according to Consumers’ Checkbook.

This article has tips and tricks on how to read yours efficiently.

Step 2: Check your existing plan’s availability

DON’T assume your plan hasn’t changed in some way this year. There are about a dozen plan options leaving the federal government’s health insurance program in 2024, while others may actually be expanding. Check this list to see if your plan is affected.

Step 3: Brush up on new coverage for this year

DO spend some time reflecting on whether you’ll need a new prescription or medical treatment in the year ahead, even if that could change. If so, it may be worth looking specifically at how plans are pledging to cover things like artificial reproductive technology, obesity drugs, maternity care or gender-affirming treatments, all of which are a priority set by OPM this year.

Step 4: Know how your plan coordinates with Medicare

DO note that half of all carriers offer plan options that provide additional benefits and incentives for those under Medicare Part B.

read up on some frequently asked questions about how Medicare intersects with FEHB coverage. DO mark plans that have offered a $2,000 cap on a Part D enrollee’s out-of-pocket drug spending a year early. Those are BCBS Standard option, all three MHBP options, Rural Carrier high option, and all three Aetna options.

Further reading: More on Medicare coordination here.

Step 5: Don’t neglect savings accounts

DON’T be among the 25% of government workers without a tax-free flexible savings account, “because every federal employee has some type of out of pocket expense year over year,” said Kevin Moss, a benefits expert with Consumers’ Checkbook. This can be used for over-the-counter medications and other uncovered costs, amounting to an average 30% in savings. (Try a savings calculator to tailor these calculations to your needs.)

be among the 25% of government workers without a tax-free flexible savings account, “because every federal employee has some type of out of pocket expense year over year,” said Kevin Moss, a benefits expert with Consumers’ Checkbook. This can be used for over-the-counter medications and other uncovered costs, amounting to an average 30% in savings. (Try a savings calculator to tailor these calculations to your needs.) DO this for the first time if you’re a military family who pays for dependent care and is getting coverage under the FSAFeds program for the first time, as Military Times previously reported.

this for the first time if you’re a military family who pays for dependent care and is getting coverage under the FSAFeds program for the first time, as Military Times previously reported. DON’T try to carry over more than $640 of unused FSA funds into 2024, because that’s the maximum.

try to carry over more than $640 of unused FSA funds into 2024, because that’s the maximum. DON’T let coverage lapse if this is important to you. You must re-enroll in an FSA each year.

Step 6: Source tools to help you

There are many ways to compare plans, from the one offered by the Office of Personnel Management to the Consumers’ Checkbook tool to doing your own research based on this year’s plan brochures. You can also read up on different types of plans here.

Ask your friends, family members, colleagues or online forums about what they recommended and what providers they’ve had good, or bad, experiences with.

If you’re employed by one of these agencies, you get free access to Checkbook’s guide.

Readers can also take advantage of a 20% discount on the Guide by using the promo code FEDTIMES.

For more information about specific plan changes and coverage areas unique to 2024, check out the free Federal Times Open Enrollment Guide linked here.

