“I’m currently retired from the civil service. My wife and I have FEP Blue Cross, self plus one. Wife turns 65 in July; I turn 65 in September. We plan on switching to Aetna Advantage through FEHB.

Does my wife have to wait until August to enroll with me in the Aetna plan, to be effective on Sept. 1st? Should she wait to enroll for Medicare Part B when I also become eligible in August, which would save two months of part B premiums?”

Reg’s response:

Since you are enrolled in the Self Plus One option, when you make the change your wife will automatically be covered with you in the new plan.

Because there is seven month initial enrollment period for Part B, which begins three months before she turns 65 and ends three months after that month, she is free to enroll at any time within that window.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.