The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times reader to columnist Kevin Moss, a senior editor at Consumers’ Checkbook and expert on federal employee health insurance plans for civil servants, retirees and their families.

The question and response have been edited for clarity and confidentiality.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“Can you pay for glasses and contacts of an over 22-year-old dependent with FSA money?”

Kevin’s response:

Yes, if you have a health care FSA, you can request reimbursement for qualified health care expenses incurred by you, your spouse, and dependents claimed on your tax return, including adult children up to age 26.

Have a question about your FEHB plan or the federal insurance marketplace? Send your query to benefitsexpert@federaltimes.com

Kevin Moss works for Consumers' Checkbook, a nonprofit dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions. He leads the production of Checkbook's Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees, a decision support tool that helps federal employees and annuitants find the FEHB plan that's the best fit.