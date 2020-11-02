We offer quality healthcare coverage that’s budget friendly. So you can make the most of every moment.

With Open Season for federal employees running November 9 through December 14, 2020, now’s the perfect time to think about what you want from your health plan.

At the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program, we offer the coverage and benefits to help you live healthy every day. That includes our FEP Blue Focus option, designed with your needs—and budget—in mind.

We can give you great in-network coverage.

Choose FEP Blue Focus and get access to our Preferred provider network. It includes 96% of hospitals and 95% of doctors in the U.S and more than 60,000 retail pharmacies. You also never need a referral to see a specialist.

Working or traveling overseas? Our coverage keeps you protected outside the U.S., too. We have over 11,000 providers in our overseas network.

We can help you get care anytime, anywhere.

Nothing is more important than the health of our members. That’s why we’ve partnered with Teladoc® to give you an easier way to get care. With our telehealth services, you can connect with a board-certified doctor by web, phone or the mobile app.

• Get treatment for cold and flu symptoms, allergies, respiratory infections and other minor injuries and illnesses. Medication can even be prescribed if necessary.

• Schedule an appointment with a licensed behavioral health specialist and get ongoing support for anxiety, depression, grief and more.

• Connect with a licensed dermatologist and get treatment for skin, nail and hair issues like acne, psoriasis and rosacea.

• Schedule an appointment with a registered dietician who can evaluate your nutritional needs and offer personalized diet plans and shopping guides.

All of our members get two free visits. But from now until December 31, 2020, you’ll pay nothing for all virtual doctor visits by Teladoc.

We can reward you for getting healthy.

Annual physicals are important to your health. That’s why FEP Blue Focus members can get rewarded for having theirs. Earn rewards like a Fitbit®, a two-week meal kit delivery service, a four-month no cost gym membership and more.

We can put your benefits at your fingertips.

With the free fepblue app, FEP Blue Focus members can access their benefits on the go.

• View and share your digital member ID card

• Keep track of your out-of-pocket costs

• View claims information

• Find Preferred providers

• Access the 2/47 Nurse Line

• Use our Interactive Benefits Tool

You must have a MyBlue® account to access most of the app’s features—but that’s free to join for all members.

We have been a trusted provider for 60 years.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program has been providing quality health insurance to federal employees and their families since 1960. Now it’s time to see what we can do for you.

Open Season is November 9­–December 14, 2020.