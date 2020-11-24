FEDVIP Dental Coverage Helps Keep You Healthy

As a federal employee or federal retiree, you take pride in your commitment to your country and serving others – but it’s important to take care of yourself, too. That starts with your own health and well-being, including your oral health. FEDVIP Dental Coverage can help ensure that you take care of your teeth and gums, which can, in turn, promote overall wellness.

Common misconceptions about dental care

Unfortunately, many Americans put off dental procedures for a variety of reasons. For many, affordability is one of the biggest worries in putting off dental procedures. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the top three reasons people skip the dentist are:

1. The cost (40%)¹

2. They don’t think they need dental care (33%)¹

3. They don’t have the time (14%).¹

All three of these reasons have in common that people often don’t prioritize or think it’s worth investing time or money into their own dental care. It could be that they’re so focused on serving others that they put themselves last, or that they simply aren’t aware that there are ways to save on dental expenses and make routine care affordable.

Understanding the upsides of dental coverage

Yet, there are many surprising benefits to maintaining your oral health, especially as you get older. Think of it this way: staying healthy to continue doing what you love — being there for others and serving your community and country — is one of your highest duties. Taking care of your oral health plays a more significant role in your overall wellness than you might think.

In fact, in many ways, oral health is the gateway to your body’s overall health. Here’s why:

• Between eating, drinking and breathing, your mouth leads to your digestive and respiratory systems, so it’s essential to make sure your mouth is doing its job of keeping harmful bacteria in check.²

• Taking good care of your teeth and gums is crucial as research indicates that gum inflammation or infection may be linked to heart disease like endocarditis, clogged arteries and other conditions.²

• Regular dental checkups are crucial not just for clean teeth, but because sometimes dentists are the ones who recognize the warning signs of other conditions. Pain, bleeding, loose teeth or sore gums are sometimes symptoms of other more serious diseases. It’s not a stretch to say that a thorough dental visit and chat with your dentist could even help save your life.²

A strong dental plan can keep you healthy

If costs are indeed a barrier to keeping up with dental appointments, the good news is that there are plenty of FEDVIP dental plans that can help you lower your out-of-pocket expenses. Look into plans that typically cover most or all of the routine and preventative care. That way, you won’t put off going to the dentist simply because money is tight. Staying on top of regular care and routine cleanings can save money (not to mention help you avoid painful procedures) in the long run.

• For an affordable monthly premium, typical dental benefits allow for free dental checkups, X-rays, and cleanings (subject to frequency limitations) – all of which can keep your teeth and gums in tip-top shape.³

• If you do need dental work, having good dental benefits can significantly reduce the cost, which is why you don’t want to skimp on your policy. Depending on your plan, benefits can cover a large percentage of expensive procedures such as fillings, root canals, crowns, or oral surgery. The savings on just one procedure could potentially be worth as much as your yearly premiums.

• Having a robust national network of great dentists and reliable coverage with no waiting periods provides access to care when you need it, even if you relocate to another state.

Like most group benefits programs, benefit programs offered by MetLife contain certain exclusions, exceptions, waiting periods, reductions, limitations and terms for keeping them in force.

