Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week will make his first appearance before Congress to discuss the White House’s fiscal 2024 budget request, which includes a record $842 billion for military operations.

Austin’s appearance before the House Appropriations Committee is likely to be a tense one. Thursday won’t be the first time the defense secretary has faced direct criticism from Republican lawmakers in his two-plus years on the job, but it will be the first time he faces that questioning with Republicans in the majority.

Along with the budget request, Austin is expected to field questions about military recruiting challenges, U.S. support of Ukraine and Defense Department initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion, a topic that has been a specific target of conservatives. House Armed Services Committee members have a separate hearing on the topic later the same day.

Austin won’t be the only Cabinet official on Capitol Hill this week to discuss next year’s budget plans. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to appear before several committees to talk about his department priorities, while VA Secretary Denis McDonough is expected to testify before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Thursday on veteran programming needs.

Wednesday, March 22



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Recruiting Challenges

Service officials will testify on progress in meeting fiscal 2023 recruiting goals and long-term recruiting challenges.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

State Department Budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Judiciary — 2:30 p.m. — 226 Dirksen

U.S. Refugee Admissions

Administration officials will testify on current U.S. policies regarding refugee admissions.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

DOD Small Business Base

Farooq Mitha, director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs, and service officials will testify on challenges for the military’s industrial base.



Senate Foreign Relations— 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on current department operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

VA Recruitment and Retention

Department officials will testify on staff recruiting and retention efforts.



Thursday, March 23



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Northern/Southern Command

Gen. Glen VanHerckhead of U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 390 Cannon

VA Budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Africa and Central Command

Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on current department operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

State Department Budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on current department operations and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2358-C Rayburn

Army Family Housing

Army officials will testify on current family housing challenges and future plans for construction.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

U.S.-Pacific Engagement

State Department officials will testify on U.S. engagement with Pacific nations and Chinese island acquisition in the region.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Diversity-Equity-Inclusion Programs

Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel Gilbert Cisneros Jr. and service officials will testify on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and training within the military.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military Information Technologies

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition William LaPlante will testify on cyber and information technology plans in the fiscal 2024 budget request.





