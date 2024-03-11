With the fiscal 2024 budget for the federal government still unsettled, the White House will unveil plans for its fiscal 2025 spending plans on Monday, including proposed funding levels for the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

The budget proposals — which outline the president’s priorities for next fiscal year — are expected to undergo significant revisions in coming months as lawmakers add and adjust to the spending outline.

That work usually begins in February, but delays in finalizing the fiscal year 2024 budget have pushed back that timeline. Congress is expected by the end of this month to finalize plans for Defense Department spending and other agencies which have been operating without a full-year fiscal plan since Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young is scheduled to testify before the Senate Budget Committee about the president’s budget plan.

Tuesday, March 12 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Global Security Challenges

Outside experts will testify on global security challenges and U.S. strategy.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Northern/Southern Command

Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, and Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, will testify on mission challenges and the FY2025 budget request.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m — 310 Cannon

TSA Modernization

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration will discuss the agency’s modernization initiatives.



House Financial Services — 10 a.m. — 2128 Rayburn

Defense Production Act

Outside experts will testify on reauthorization of the Defense Production Act.



House Transportation — 10 a.m — 2167 Rayburn

Disaster readiness

Lawmakers will question FEMA officials over expanded use of certain resources.



Senate Budget — 10:15 a.m. — 608 Dirksen

FY2025 Budget Request

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young will testify on the president’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Hypersonic Capabilities

Defense Department officials will testify on foreign adversaries’ hypersonics capabilities and U.S. response.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Air Force Projection Forces

Air Force officials will testify on projection forces’ aviation programs and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Wednesday, March 13 House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military Software Innovation

Outside experts will testify on advances in military software and plans for the future.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Veterans Organizations

Officials from the American Legion, Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors, Military Officers Association of America and others will testify on their priorities for the upcoming year.



Thursday, March 14 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Northern/Southern Command

Officials from U.S Northern and Southern Command will testify on upcoming challenges and the FY2025 budget request.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Wildfires

Lawmakers will discuss the federal government’s response to the increasing wildfire threat in the United States.



Senate Finance Committee — 10 a.m. — 215 Dirksen

Federal Funding

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pacific Strategy

State Department officials will testify on U.S. posture and strategy for the Pacific region.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.