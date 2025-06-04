President Donald Trump’s pick to serve as the top watchdog for Veterans Affairs on Wednesday defended her ability to be an unbiased investigator of the administration, despite her past political role with the department.

“I consider myself to be an impartial, independent aide to the department,” Cheryl Mason, currently a senior adviser to VA Secretary Doug Collins, told members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee during a confirmation hearing for the department’s inspector general role.

“I am loyal to the veterans. That’s who I serve. That’s who I’m loyal to. I work for the president and the [VA] secretary, but also, if confirmed, I will work for this committee.”

Democratic lawmakers challenged that assertion, questioning whether Mason can be an effective check on problematic policies set by department leadership. They accused Trump officials of politicizing a critical oversight position that should be nonpolitical.

“We have never confirmed someone for the [inspector general] position who was a political appointee already serving in any department,” committee ranking member Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said. “What we need now, more than any time in our history, is a person in that position who is nonpolitical, completely nonpartisan and independent.”

Mason’s nomination last month came amid ongoing legal challenges concerning Trump’s firing of multiple inspectors general in late January. Blumenthal and other Democrats have said those moves should be reversed and former VA Inspector General Mike Missal should be reinstated to the post.

But Mason is likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks by the Republican-controlled Senate. GOP lawmakers on the veterans panel did not express significant concerns about the ongoing legal fights or Mason’s qualifications to take over the watchdog role.

She was part of the Board of Veterans Appeals from 2017 to 2022, becoming the first woman ever to serve as chair of the judicial panel. The board provides a second chance for veterans seeking disability benefits to challenge Department of Veterans Affairs decisions.

Mason is the wife and daughter of military veterans and has been a public advocate for military spouse employment opportunities in the past. She also served on Trump’s presidential transition team before his second term.

She insisted that despite her ties to the administration, she remains a fair and balanced voice on veterans issues.

“I was brought back because of my independence and background,” Mason said. “When I was asked to advise the secretary on various things … he was looking for impartiality, independence, someone who could challenge conventional wisdom.”

Mason said she has had minimal communications with Collins and senior staff since her nomination for the inspector general role and downplayed her involvement in high-level policy moves since January.

In combative questioning from Democrats on the Senate committee, Mason said she would recuse herself from investigations into department decisions that she had been involved with and insisted that she would not defer to Collins on which issues to investigate.

But she would not promise immediately to look into department plans to cut staff and contracts, arguing that investigating those moves before completion would not be appropriate.

Blumenthal said he was unconvinced by her arguments and plans to work to block her confirmation. Other Democrats echoed that sentiment.

“It is very clear that this president likes people that he can count on, that he thinks will be loyal to him, that he thinks will do his bidding,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, told the nominee. “And here you come promising us that you’re going to be impartial and independent.”

Committee Chairman Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, told Mason that she will need to “avoid even the appearance of impropriety” in the new role, but also indicated general support for her nomination.

Panel members did not indicate when a final vote on Mason’s confirmation could take place. Several Democratic lawmakers have holds on senior Trump administration nominees, but Republican leaders can still force vote on those individuals under chamber roles.

