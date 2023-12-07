WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar: There are several major U.S. defense competitions expected in fiscal 2024, with just these eight estimated to be worth a total of $61.9 billion.

Software and data specialist Deltek, which keeps tabs on major government contracting programs, has created this list of the largest competitive opportunities worth watching.

1. Comprehensive Construction and Engineering

Government lead: Air Force

Expected solicitation date: February 2024

Anticipated value: $15 billion

Description: This contract calls for the full range of methods, technologies and supporting activities necessary to conduct design-build or design-bid-build construction at Air Force installations and others worldwide.

2. Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 4 Services

Government lead: Army

Expected solicitation date: March 2024

Anticipated value: $12.1 billion

Description: The Army is seeking a range of services and solutions for enterprise infrastructure as well as infostructure goals with information technology services worldwide. This effort would replace the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services program.

3. Charter Airlift Services in Support of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet

Government lead: U.S. Transportation Command

Expected solicitation date: May 2024

Anticipated value: $9.8 billion

Description: This program will use aircraft resources of American air carriers to support Defense Department airlift requirements in an emergency. In return, those airlines are afforded access to day-to-day business under this and other contracts with the department and the General Services Administration.

4. Contract Field Team Maintenance

Government lead: Air Force

Expected solicitation date: May 2024

Anticipated value: $8 billion

Description: The potential deal involves maintaining active weapon systems worldwide. The contracted team would also perform modification, inspection and repair of active systems, such as aircraft, vehicles, aerospace equipment, missile systems, engines, ground support equipment, and communications and cryptologic equipment.

5. Enterprise Cyber Capabilities

Government lead: Air Force

Expected solicitation date: February 2024

Anticipated value: $5.3 billion

Description: The original solicitation for this contract was canceled in September 2023. An analysis is ongoing to determine next steps to fulfill cyber requirements, which include building, operating, supporting, defending and engaging in cyberspace to give the military an information advantage over adversaries.

6. Defense Air Force Strategic Transformation Support

Government lead: Air Force

Expected solicitation date: February 2024

Anticipated value: $5 billion

Description: This program provides advisory and assistance services to several Air Force offices and federal agencies with the goal of improving strategic transformation efforts.

7. Missile Defense Agency Integration and Operations for Enterprise

Government lead: Missile Defense Agency

Expected solicitation date: July 2024

Anticipated value: $4.6 billion

Description: This program is meant to help the government meet its missile defense objectives and involves five technical areas, including information technology.

8. Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration II Information Integration, Data Exploitation, And Enhanced Warfighter Capabilities (Domain 2)

Government lead: Army

Expected solicitation date: January 2024

Anticipated value: $2.1 billion

Description: This effort would help Army Space and Missile Defense Command as well as Army Forces Strategic Command procure missile defense and space technology, among other systems.