WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar: There are several major U.S. defense competitions expected in fiscal 2024, with just these eight estimated to be worth a total of $61.9 billion.
Software and data specialist Deltek, which keeps tabs on major government contracting programs, has created this list of the largest competitive opportunities worth watching.
1. Comprehensive Construction and Engineering
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: February 2024
Anticipated value: $15 billion
Description: This contract calls for the full range of methods, technologies and supporting activities necessary to conduct design-build or design-bid-build construction at Air Force installations and others worldwide.
2. Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 4 Services
Government lead: Army
Expected solicitation date: March 2024
Anticipated value: $12.1 billion
Description: The Army is seeking a range of services and solutions for enterprise infrastructure as well as infostructure goals with information technology services worldwide. This effort would replace the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services program.
3. Charter Airlift Services in Support of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet
Government lead: U.S. Transportation Command
Expected solicitation date: May 2024
Anticipated value: $9.8 billion
Description: This program will use aircraft resources of American air carriers to support Defense Department airlift requirements in an emergency. In return, those airlines are afforded access to day-to-day business under this and other contracts with the department and the General Services Administration.
4. Contract Field Team Maintenance
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: May 2024
Anticipated value: $8 billion
Description: The potential deal involves maintaining active weapon systems worldwide. The contracted team would also perform modification, inspection and repair of active systems, such as aircraft, vehicles, aerospace equipment, missile systems, engines, ground support equipment, and communications and cryptologic equipment.
5. Enterprise Cyber Capabilities
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: February 2024
Anticipated value: $5.3 billion
Description: The original solicitation for this contract was canceled in September 2023. An analysis is ongoing to determine next steps to fulfill cyber requirements, which include building, operating, supporting, defending and engaging in cyberspace to give the military an information advantage over adversaries.
6. Defense Air Force Strategic Transformation Support
Government lead: Air Force
Expected solicitation date: February 2024
Anticipated value: $5 billion
Description: This program provides advisory and assistance services to several Air Force offices and federal agencies with the goal of improving strategic transformation efforts.
7. Missile Defense Agency Integration and Operations for Enterprise
Government lead: Missile Defense Agency
Expected solicitation date: July 2024
Anticipated value: $4.6 billion
Description: This program is meant to help the government meet its missile defense objectives and involves five technical areas, including information technology.
8. Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration II Information Integration, Data Exploitation, And Enhanced Warfighter Capabilities (Domain 2)
Government lead: Army
Expected solicitation date: January 2024
Anticipated value: $2.1 billion
Description: This effort would help Army Space and Missile Defense Command as well as Army Forces Strategic Command procure missile defense and space technology, among other systems.