Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he is reading “Vectors: Heroes, Villains, & Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S. Navy.” The book, by former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, offers insight into “idiosyncrasies that happened within the Pentagon and within the service branch,” Wittman said.

Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said he is reading “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions” by Susan Eisenhower. The granddaughter of the former president doesn’t just write about his decision-making process, but why he took certain actions in office.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said he is reading Rush Dosie’s “The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order.” It examines what China wants, whether Beijing can achieve its goals, and how the U.S. could respond.

He had also recently reread “This Kind of War: The Classic Korean War History,” written by T.R. Fehrenbachfor and touted as an account of the conflict written from the perspective of those who fought it.

Gabe Camarillo, undersecretary of the U.S. Army, said he is reading “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams,” by Matthew Walker. The New York Times called it “a book on a mission,” adding that “Walker is in love with sleep and wants us to fall in love with sleep, too. And it is urgent.” Camarillo also said he is reading “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” by Jeff Pearlman. Real-life characters include basketball players Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; basketball coach Pat Riley; and team owner Jerry Buss.