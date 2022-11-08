The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I am retiring from Federal Govt 31 Dec 2022. I am 68 with 24 years 8 months time at retirement. I am retired from the Army. I currently have Medicare and Tricare for Life. My wife is 60 and she has Tricare Prime which I pay for. We both have health issues at this time. I have had Tricare for 30 years including the last 5.

What are the upsides to enrolling in Federal Employees Health Benefits program during this open season?

What are the downsides?

Would I be able to enroll then suspended that coverage?

I know I have to be enrolled at retirement if I want FEHB in the future. I also read if I enroll in FEHB this open season the effective date is 1 Jan 2023. I retire on 31 Dec 2022. Is this a problem?

Reg’s Response: You could enroll in the FEHB program during the upcoming Open Season and suspend that coverage after you retire. Enrolling in the program would preserve your option to reactivate that coverage if you later wanted to do so.

