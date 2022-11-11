The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I have an employee with 17 years of active duty service and about 3 of reserve service. He will receive a reservist military pension. If he buys back his active duty service I did not think he could also collect a reservist military pension. He is being told he is being given 20 years credit in determining his pension. Is that right?

Reg’s Response: Employees who have served on active duty with any branch of the military may make a deposit for that time without it having any affect on their entitlement to reserve retired pay. On the other hand, if they were receiving - or entitled to - military retired pay, in most cases they would not only have to make a deposit but also waive that pay when they retire from their civilian job.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.