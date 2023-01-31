“Can you tell me when does or will the Supplemental Social Security increase? Its been at $1,865 for several years.”

Reg’s Response

The special retirement supplement doesn’t increase. It’s set at the amount of Social Security benefit you earned while a FERS employee. The SRS is paid out of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund because you haven’t yet reached the minimum Social Security retirement age. When you reach age 62, the SRS will end and you’ll begin receiving payments from Social Security. Those will be increased every time there is an increase in a Social Security benefit.

