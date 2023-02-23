“I held a Government (GS) job for three years (Sep 2017 to Dec 2020) and had deductions sent to FERS. I no longer work for the government and would like to roll the funds over into my TSP but need to know the exact amount to put on the TSP-60 before submitting. How do I figure the amount owed back to me? Can I access that information somewhere? I filled out the Application for Refund of Retirement Deductions and am ready to send it.”

Reg’s Response

To get the information you need, you’ll have to go to the National Personnel Records Center at www.archives.gov/personnel-records-center/federal/records. When the screen pops up, scroll down to Civilian Personnel Records and click on Official Personnel Folders (OPF). Follow the instructions to request a copy of your employment records.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.