“I retired from federal government after 32yrs of service in 2017 and then worked for a private firm until May 2021. So for half of 2021 and all of 2022, I have been fully retired. I submitted and was told that I could not be considered for FERS Sup payments in 2022 based on the fact that I had earned above the FERS Sup limit as shown on my 2021 Federal Tax forms. I have recently completed my 2022 Federal Tax forms which shows that I earned no wages during the previous year. Finally, as of January 5, 2023, I turned 62 years old, so, I am now not eligible for FERS Sup payments. However, am I eligible for retroactive payments for 2022 during which I did not earn any wages, salaries, tips, etc.?

Reg’s Response

Yes, you are eligible for the special retirement supplement for the period between the time you earned no earned income and age 62. That fact will be picked up by OPM when it runs its files against those from the IRS.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.