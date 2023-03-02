“I am a 90 year old CSRS federal employee who plans to retire this year and I am well beyond the 41 years an 11 month limit of the 80% rule. Early in my career I worked for a short time for the federal government. At the end of that period I chose to receive my contributions to the CSRS retirement fund. When I returned to work with the federal government I did not make a redeposit for the refund I’d received. My question is, when I retire, can I request that none of my excess contributions to my retirement fund be applied to a redeposit for my early refunded retirement contribution?

Reg’s Response

OPM will ask you if you want any of your excess contributions applied to a redeposit. And you can tell them no.

