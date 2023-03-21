“I currently have 11 years of service in a 6c covered law enforcement position. I am considering taking a job which is not a 6c position. I realize that if I did so, I would not be eligible for 20 year retirement. Would I be eligible to retire before 30 years considering I have 11 years of enhanced 6c coverage? Or would a move out of 6c prior to 20 years make it as if those 11 years did not occur at the enhanced rate?

Reg’s Response

If you moved into a non-law enforcement position before having twenty years of service, you’d no longer be able to retire at age 50 with 20 years of service. Instead you’d be eligible to retire under the standard rules:

— age 62 with 5 years of service

— age 60 with 20 years of service

— at your minimum retirement age with 30 years of service

MRAs range from 55 to 57, depending on your year of birth

You’d also be able to retire under the MRA+10 provision; however, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for every year (5/12th of 1 percent per month) that you were under age 62.

