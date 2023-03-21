“I am a CSRS annuitant living in Florida. I would like to work and have applied to fill a county job. Will working for the county affect my CSRS or will I receive my full annuity?

Reg’s Response

Taking a non-federal job of any kind would have no affect on your CSRS annuity.

