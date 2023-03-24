”I turned 66 November of last year, I received a letter from Social Security last week saying that they will start paying me my retirement starting next month. My question is: I’m still on OWCP and hasn’t been declared MMI by my doctor because I still have major nerve issues. I thought one couldn’t be paid by two government agencies at the same time. Should I tell my CE about the Social Security pension? I’m just trying to set it right that way I don’t pay them (Social Security or OWCP) back when they notice that somebody in their respective office made a mistake.”

Reg’s Response

Because you have reached your full Social Security retirement age, nothing prevents you from receiving both your workers’ compensation payments and a Social Security benefit. Because you have already reached your full retirement age under Social Security, you may earn OWCP benefits without a reduction in you Social Security benefit.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.