“I’m receiving my Postal CSRS retirement and will be applying for Social Security in a few years. I’m wondering if there is any legislation in Washington to reduce or limit CSRS retirees from being penalized by the Government Pension Offset provision.”

Reg’s Response

Legislation has been introduced every year to modify or eliminate the Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision since they went into effect. To date they have gone nowhere.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.