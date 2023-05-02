“I am retiring for the VA Medical Center and am trying to find out if my shift differential is used to calculate my pension. Do you know where I might be able to find this information?

Reg’s Response

The shift differential will be used in the calculation of your annuity if retirement deductions were taken from that portion of your pay. You can check with your payroll office to see if that’s what was done in your case.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.